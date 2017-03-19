Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the most interesting posts of the last couple of days.
Most of the articles this week deal with the new iPad models that are expected to be unveiled either next week or in April. There are also several posts that deal with iOS 10.3, the $1899 iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition as well as with the untethered jailbreak of iOS 10.3 that may become public within next few weeks.
The list of the articles worth your attention is available below.
- New iPhone 8 Concept Hits YouTube [Video]
- Apple to Unveil New iPads Next Week – Rumors
- Apple Seeds New Builds of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Testers
- Check Out Windows XP Working on iPhone 7 [Video]
- Apple to Unveil New iPads in April – Insiders
- German Auctioneer to Sell Apple-1 Computer for over $320,000
- iOS 11 Won’t Support 187,000 32-Bit Apps
- Apple to Quietly Announce 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2 Next Week
- Check Out This Vintage iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition for $1899
- Developer Teases Untethered iOS 10.3 Jailbreak
Stay tuned for more rumors about Apple and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on