Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so it’s time to take a look at the most interesting posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and take a look at them right now.
No doubt, the biggest event this week is the release of the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, new 9.7-inch iPad, and the iPhone SE with 32GB and 128GB of storage. There’re also several posts about the upcoming iPhone 8, iOS, and macOS Sierra.
You can check out the list of the posts worth your attention below.
- iPhone Kills Man Who Was Charging It While Being in Bath
- Apple Seeds Eighth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Developers and Public Testers
- Apple Unveils New 9.7-inch iPad [Images]
- Apple Releases (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Updates iPhone SE
- Check Out First (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Plus Unboxing Video
- Apple Discontinues iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2
- New iPad is Thicker and Heavier Than iPad Air 2
- Child Saves His Mother’s Life Using Touch ID and Siri
- iPhone 8 May Be Launched in September, But in Limited Quantities
- Apple Starts Selling Red iPhones, New iPad, and Updated iPhone SE
Stay tuned for more news and rumors and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on