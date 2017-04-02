Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the most interesting posts of the last couple of days.
Most of the articles this week deal with new iOS and macOS Sierra versions, next-generation iPhones and iPads as well the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus that were announced a couple of days ago.
The list of the posts worth your attention is available below.
- TSMC to Start A11 Chip Volume Production in April
- Siri on iOS 11 to Feature iMessage Integration, AI, and Machine Learning – Rumor
- Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Users Worldwide
- Apple Releases iOS 10.3 to Users Worldwide
- Apple Watch 3 to Get SIM Card and Support LTE – Rumor
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro to Enter Limited Production Stages This Month – Rumor
- New iPhone to Be Called iPhone Edition – Rumor
- Samsung Unveiled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus
- iFixit Team Posts 9.7-inch iPad Teardown
- 2017 iPhones to Get True Tone Displays – Rumor
