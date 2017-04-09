Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the list of the most interesting posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and discuss the posts worth your attention right now.
The most important stories this week deal with the iPhone 8 and its specs, new iOS 10.3.1 released for 32-bit devices, and the upcoming update of the Mac Pro, iMac, and Mac mini announced by Apple executives. You can check out the list of out hot posts down below.
- Man Was Electrocuted with iPhone Charging in His Bed
- Apple to Develop Custom Mobile GPU Chip in 2 Years
- Apple Releases iOS 10.3.1 with Support for 32-bit Devices
- Apple Announces Minor Mac Pro Update, Revamped Model to Come in 2018
- Base iPhone 8 Model to Cost $850 – Analyst
- iPhone 8 Launch to Take Place in October or November
- Apple and Samsung Sign 2-Year OLED Panel Supply Deal
- New iMacs to Come with New CPUs, RAM, Graphics and More
- iPhone 8 to Get Smart Connector Port – Rumor
- iPhone 8 Pre-Orders to Go Live in September, Shipments to Be Delayed
