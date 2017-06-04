Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention.
Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone 8, its alleged specs, and release date. There are also some posts that are connected with the upcoming WWDC conference that is set for June 5. At the conference, Apple is expected to unveil new iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. What’s even more interesting, we can see a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, new MacBooks, and something called the Siri Speaker.
Check out the list of the stories worth your attention.
- Apple to Make Several MacBook Models, iPhone 3GS, and First-Generation AirPort Express Obsolete Soon
- Benjamin Geskin Posts New iPhone 8 Images
- Apple Releases iOS 10.3.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Beta 2
- Apple Has Registered Several New Mac and iPad Models
- Bloomberg: Siri Speaker Enters Production
- iPhone 8 Concept Compared with Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 [Images]
- Apple Starts Decorating McEnery Convention Center Ahead of WWDC [Images]
- Check Out New iPhone 8 Images with Touch ID on the Back
- What to Expect from WWDC 2017
- There Are Trees Inside Apple Park Main Building [Video]
Stay tuned for more Apple news and rumors and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on