Top 10 Stories of the Week
It is Sunday today, which means it is high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and take a look at the articles worth your attention right now.
Most of the posts this week deal with new betas of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra and the upcoming iPhone 8. There are also several articles that tell about some other products Apple might be working on.
Check out the list of posts worth your attention.
- First iPhones Assembled in India Go on Sale
- Apple Releases First iOS 11 Beta to Public Testers
- iPhone 8 to Be Delayed Due to Problems with OLED Displays Production
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 10.3.1, No Downgrades Are Possible
- Apple to Release AR Glasses in 2020 — Analyst
- Here’s How New iPhone 8 May Look Like [Video]
- Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra to Public Testers
- Check Out New Images Showing Alleged iPhone 8 Prototype
- Check Out This New iPhone 8 Concept by Martin Hajek [Images]
- HTC U11 is Faster than iPhone 7 Plus — AnTuTu
Stay tuned for more news and rumors and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.
Follow us on