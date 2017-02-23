Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specs Leaked [Image]
A well-known insider Evan Blass has just revealed key specs of the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus rival, the Galaxy S8+. According to what can be found on his
The list of specs is available below.
- 4G LTE Capable
- 6.2" (full rectangle) /6.1" (rounded corners) Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 12MP Dual Pixel Main Camera
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- IP68 Dust and Water-resistant
- Iris Scanner
- Secured by Samsung Knox
- 64GB Memory with Support for External microSD Card (Sold Separately)
- 4GB RAM
- Samsung Pay
- Wireless Charging (Charging Pad Required, Sold Separately)
- Android Operating System
- Earphones tuned by AKG
Additionally, the Galaxy S8+ will get a Snapdragon 835 processor and a safe battery. Samsung will unveil the new flagship device at a media event in New York on March 29th. The sales will start in April.
