Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specs Leaked [Image]

﻿



A well-known insider Evan Blass has just revealed key specs of the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus rival, the Galaxy S8+. According to what can be found on his Twitter, the handset will get a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 4GB or RAM, and an iris scanner. The origin of this specs sheet remains unknown, but Evan Blass is a reliable insider who is to be believed.

The list of specs is available below.

  • 4G LTE Capable
  • 6.2" (full rectangle) /6.1" (rounded corners) Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • 12MP Dual Pixel Main Camera
  • 8MP Front Facing Camera
  • IP68 Dust and Water-resistant
  • Iris Scanner
  • Secured by Samsung Knox
  • 64GB Memory with Support for External microSD Card (Sold Separately)
  • 4GB RAM
  • Samsung Pay
  • Wireless Charging (Charging Pad Required, Sold Separately)
  • Android Operating System
  • Earphones tuned by AKG

Additionally, the Galaxy S8+ will get a Snapdragon 835 processor and a safe battery. Samsung will unveil the new flagship device at a media event in New York on March 29th. The sales will start in April.





Written by Andrey

Thursday, February 23, 2017. 19:56

