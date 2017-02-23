Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specs Leaked [Image]

A well-known insider Evan Blass has just revealed key specs of the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus rival, the Galaxy S8+. According to what can be found on his Twitter , the handset will get a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 4GB or RAM, and an iris scanner. The origin of this specs sheet remains unknown, but Evan Blass is a reliable insider who is to be believed.

The list of specs is available below.

4G LTE Capable

6.2" (full rectangle) /6.1" (rounded corners) Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Display

12MP Dual Pixel Main Camera

8MP Front Facing Camera

IP68 Dust and Water-resistant

Iris Scanner

Secured by Samsung Knox

64GB Memory with Support for External microSD Card (Sold Separately)

4GB RAM

Samsung Pay

Wireless Charging (Charging Pad Required, Sold Separately)

Android Operating System

Earphones tuned by AKG

Additionally, the Galaxy S8+ will get a Snapdragon 835 processor and a safe battery. Samsung will unveil the new flagship device at a media event in New York on March 29th. The sales will start in April.