iPhoneRoot.com       
«
»

Watch Galaxy S8 Teaser and Some of Samsung’s Latest Ads [Video]

﻿



Yesterday, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Apple’s main rival, Samsung, announced the Unpacked media event scheduled for March 29th, where the company will unveil the long-awaited Galaxy S8. The South Korean manufacturer also shared several ads to reassure customers that all phones pass numerous security checks and tests before they are released. This is a step aimed at making people believe that the Galaxy Note 7 disaster won’t happen with new models.

As for the Galaxy S8, it will get a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, an iris scanner, and a number of other new features.

You can take a look at the ads below.





Follow us on Twitter:     


| |


Latest posts



   

Leave a comment

Written by Andrey

Monday, February 27, 2017. 19:58

Posted in All,Official,Other,Video

Tagged with , , , , , , ,

«
»

Leave a Reply



You can login with iPhoneRoot account here.