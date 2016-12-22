Watch This Ultimate AirPods Durability Test [Video]

A well-known YouTube blogger nicknamed EverythingApplePro has performed a durability test of the new wireless AirPods that hit the market last week. The headphones turned out to be quite durable and survived numerous drop test from various heights. Moreover, they new earbuds seem to secretly waterproof.

Below you can take a look at the video showing the YouTuber torturing the AirPods.

After several drops, the charging box gets scratched, but the headphones have no signs of damage.

EverythingApplePro then gets the AirPods through the machine wash cycle. Surprisingly, after drying the headphones, they continue to work.

Finally, the AirPods survive after being submerged underwater for 5 minutes.

Apple released the AirPods last week, after more than a 2-month delay due to unannounced reasons. Currently, the headphones are available for $159 both online and at a number of Apple Stores all over the globe.