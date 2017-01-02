What to Expect from Apple in 2017 [Video]

2017 is here and below you can take a look at the video showing what to expect from Apple this year. The video has been shared by MacRumors and is available below and on YouTube.

Rumors and reports from various insiders suggest that next year, Apple will unveil new iPhones, two with LCD displays and one with an all-new AMOLED display. It may feature a glass body, wireless charging, and other enhancements. Apart from that, we may see new iPads, MacBooks, and hopefully iMacs, Mac mini and Mac Pro units. Finally, iOS 10.11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 may also be released in 2017.

