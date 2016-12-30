Wistron to Produce New iPhones in 2017

Wistron has become the third supplier that will be responsible for the production of the iPhone 8. According to the latest report from Taiwanese sources, the manufacturer has recently received orders for the production of new iPhones in 2017. So far, however, neither Apple, nor Wistron have confirmed the rumor.

Wistron will invest additional funds in the plant in Kunshan, China. Instead of $135 million, the supplier will spend $200 million. Apart from Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron will produce next-generation iPhones.

Wistron will utilize its expertise gained from its previous production of iPhone 5c for the manufacture of the next generation iPhone products, noted the paper. Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron are currently the two iPhone producers.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 8 next fall. There should be three models.