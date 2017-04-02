You Can Bypass Facial Recognition System on Galaxy S8 Using Photo

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that feature edge-to-edge AMOLED displays and a bunch of new sensors including the face scanner. Today, a video appeared on the Internet showing the lock screen bypassed using a photo of the registered user of the phone.

The video was taken at the Galaxy S8 event. The user took a selfie on his phone and then tried to use it to unlock the new flagship device using the facial recognition system. It took him several attempts to do this, but after all, the Galaxy S8 recognized the image as an actual face and the screen was unlocked.

In a comment to ArsTechnica, Samsung revealed that users can’t rely solely on facial recognition and that this system can only be used to unlock the screen. To get access to Samsung Pay or Secure Folder, one has to use either fingerprint or iris scanner that are more secure and difficult to bypass.

Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone 8 that will get both facial recognition system and the iris scanner. The device will be announced later this year, most likely, in September.