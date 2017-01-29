iPhoneRoot.com       







Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s website .

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 23:14



It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention. Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s recent software updates, but there’re some other important things as well.

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:45



According to Vaclav Vancura who works as a Mac product designer at Microsoft, the latest beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 displays native icons of executable Windows files instead of using generic images for unknown file types. This, however, doesn’t mean that Mac users can launch EXE files on their computers, at least now.

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:19



Apple has quietly removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page from its website. This means that it is now impossible to check whether the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch you’re supposed to buy second-hand is locked before you actually get it. It is unclear why the company has decided to shut down such a useful page.

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 0:58



Later this year, Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone called the iPhone 8. Recent rumors and reports from reputable analysts suggest that the device may get a major redesign. Inspired by these rumors, Iskander Utebayev has created an iPhone 8 concept featuring a glossy black body, rounded display, and the iSight camera embedded in the Apple logo on the back panel of the device.

Written by Andrey Saturday, January 28th, 2017. 17:00



Seven years ago, Apple CEO unveiled the original iPad, marking a new milestone in the history of the company. The device was a success, even though there were no support for Flash, camera, or multitasking.

Written by Andrey Friday, January 27th, 2017. 20:34



Apple has released first public betas of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to the members of its Beta Software Program. If you have signed up for this program , you can now get access to the latest updates.

Written by Andrey Friday, January 27th, 2017. 13:01



A well-known Italian hacker Luca Todesco has released a jailbreak of iOS 10.2 with working MobileSubstrate. The latest version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s website .

Written by Andrey Thursday, January 26th, 2017. 19:52



According to the latest report from the Wall Street Journal, one of Apple suppliers, Japan Display, is planning to start the production of flexible LCD displays in 2018. They are cheaper to produce and the company says it has already found several smartphone vendors that are ready to start using new screens. OLED screens are more advanced, they use less power, but provide better image quality. Still, LCDs are good for mid-range and low-end smartphones.

Written by Andrey Thursday, January 26th, 2017. 15:29



Apple has released the first beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers. The update features a new Night Shift mode similar to the one that debuted in iOS 9.3 and contains some other minor tweaks.

Written by Andrey Wednesday, January 25th, 2017. 14:07



Apple has released the first beta of iOS 10.3 with several new features to developers. The update brings a new file system to the firmware and includes other noticeable changes.

Written by Andrey Wednesday, January 25th, 2017. 13:06



According to the latest report from a research firm Copperfield Research, the iPhone 8 may support a wireless charging technology developed by Apple, not the one created by Energous or other firms that work in this field. The report is based on Apple’s patent filings that suggest that the company is interested in inductive chargers for the new iPhone and other products. Most of the patents have been filed quite long ago, so it’s high time Apple developed something based on these patents.

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. 15:15



Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 with a number of bug fixes as well as several important enhancements for new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units. The update is recommended for all users as it improves the stability and security.

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. 14:13



Apple has released iOS 10.2.1 to users worldwide. The update brings a number of security and stability improvements and bug fixes. There are no new features or design tweaks in the update.

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. 13:10



A growing number of iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 7 users are complaining about the AirPods that drop signal and disconnect during calls. As it turns out, Apple is aware of the issue and already investigating it.

