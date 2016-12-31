iPhoneRoot.com       







Apple may cut iPhone production by 10% in the first quarter of 2017. The reason for doing so is sales that are weaker than expected. Both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with dual camera are still popular, but the demand is not as strong as it could be. The report that comes from Nikkei is based on data from suppliers, they seem to be a reputable source.

Written by Andrey Saturday, December 31st, 2016. 12:50



There’s a new hack that can break the Messages app on iOS 10. The vulnerability of the application has been discovered by an iOS and Windows developer nicknamed vincedes3. To kill the Messages app, the developer sends the recipient a contact card that contains a large and complicated text. When the recipient tries to open it, the application freezes. Rebooting the device doesn’t help. The developer says that the only way to fix it without restoring the device and setting it up as new is using the link provided by the hacker on his website. Remember, if you receive a message with a contact card called 'vincedes3.vcf', don’t open it. Below you can take a look at the video showing how the developer kills the Messages app.

Written by Andrey Saturday, December 31st, 2016. 12:22



Sonny Dickson, a well-known and usually reliable insider, has recently tweeted that on January 10th, Apple will release the first iOS 10.3 beta to developers. The new firmware version will feature a new Theater mode apart from usual minor improvements and bug fixes. Currently, it’s not entirely clear, what the new Theater model will bring to iPhones and iPads, but looks like soon we’ll find out.

Written by Andrey Saturday, December 31st, 2016. 11:18



According to the latest report shared by DigiTimes, Apple supplier Inventec is currently planning to expand the production capacity for the AirPods. The reason for such decision is strong demand for the wireless headphones released earlier this month. The manufacturer has already begun expanding the production capacity in several factories in Shanghai.

Written by Andrey Friday, December 30th, 2016. 19:26



Wistron has become the third supplier that will be responsible for the production of the iPhone 8. According to the latest report from Taiwanese sources, the manufacturer has recently received orders for the production of new iPhones in 2017. So far, however, neither Apple, nor Wistron have confirmed the rumor.

Written by Andrey Friday, December 30th, 2016. 16:46



Samsung will become a sole supplier of AMOLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 8. According to the latest report from DigiTimes, the South Korean company will supply Apple with display panels for the all-new phone scheduled for release in 2017.

Written by Andrey Thursday, December 29th, 2016. 20:11



Some AirPods users are complaining about the charging case battery life. While the earbuds seem to hold charge perfectly well, the case loses 15-20% of charge overnight. That’s without using it or AirPods.

Written by Andrey Thursday, December 29th, 2016. 13:30



As it turns out, the demand for the iPhone 7 and older models is still strong. According to a research firm Flurry Analytics, most of the smartphones purchased and activated during the holidays were iPhones.

Written by Andrey Wednesday, December 28th, 2016. 14:19



According to the latest video posted on Twitter by Sonny Dickson, Apple may be working on a Jet White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There’s no official confirmation of this fact, moreover, the leaked back panels of the smartphones don’t look like genuine components. Anyway, we hope that soon the white glossy iPhones will become available for purchase.

Written by Andrey Wednesday, December 28th, 2016. 13:39



Apple has announced that it will hold the traditional New Year sale in Japan. On January 2nd, the company will be offering discounts on many products both online and at its retails stores across the country. Last year, Apple organised a Lucky Bag promotion called Fukubukuro. For around $300, customers could purchase a mysterious sealed bag with Apple products and accessories inside. Sometimes their value exceeded the price. Typically, Apple put accessories and small devices in the bag, but some customers managed to find MacBooks and iPads as well. This year, however, it appears that the company would simply offer discounts. No Fukubukuro promotion is scheduled for January.

Written by Andrey Tuesday, December 27th, 2016. 20:48



According to the latest report shared by a Japanese site Mac Otakara, the next-generation iPhone may get a 5-inch version with new dual camera placed vertically rather than horizontally. The reporters call the new smartphone the iPhone 7s and claim it will resemble the other two models in terms of specs.

Written by Andrey Tuesday, December 27th, 2016. 12:28



Two new aerial videos showing the progress on Apple’s Campus 2 have been shared on YouTube on Christmas day. Both short clips show how much work has been done on the construction site over the last couple of weeks.

Written by Andrey Monday, December 26th, 2016. 21:22



According to the latest report shared by Gizmochina, the next-gen iPhone rival, Galaxy S8, will feature 8GB of RAM, faster UFS 2.1 flash storage, and new 6-inch display for larger Galaxy S8 Plus model. In general, there will be two models: a smaller one with 5.1-inch screen, and a larger one with new 6-inch screen.

Written by Andrey Monday, December 26th, 2016. 17:02



It is Sunday today, which means it is high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s take a look at the articles worth your attention right now.

Written by Andrey Sunday, December 25th, 2016. 14:59



Earlier this week, independent testers from Consumer Reports tested the new MacBook Pro and found out that the laptop is very unpredictable in terms of battery life. According to the controversial results, the MacBook Pro battery life varies from 4.5 to nearly 19,5 hours. This has become the reason for not including the notebook to the Consumer Reports’ list of recommended devices for the first time in a couple of years. The results seem to be strange, so Apple’s SVP Phil Schiller claimed the company is investigating the issue.

