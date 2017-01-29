iPhoneRoot.com       

iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices
Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s
It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention. Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s recent software updates, but there’re some other important things as well.
macOS 10.12.4 Beta Displays Native Icons of Windows.EXE Files
According to Vaclav Vancura who works as a Mac product designer at Microsoft, the latest beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 displays native icons of executable Windows files instead of using generic images for unknown file types. This, however, doesn’t mean that Mac users can launch EXE files on their computers, at least now.
Apple Removes iCloud Activation Lock Status Page
Apple has quietly removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page from its website. This means that it is now impossible to check whether the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch you’re supposed to buy second-hand is locked before you actually get it. It is unclear why the company has decided to shut down such a useful page.
Check Out New iPhone 8 Concept [Video]
Later this year, Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone called the iPhone 8. Recent rumors and reports from reputable analysts suggest that the device may get a major redesign. Inspired by these rumors, Iskander Utebayev has created an iPhone 8 concept featuring a glossy black body, rounded display, and the iSight camera embedded in the Apple logo on the back panel of the device.
iPad Celebrates 7th Birthday Today
Seven years ago, Apple CEO unveiled the original iPad, marking a new milestone in the history of the company. The device was a success, even though there were no support for Flash, camera, or multitasking.
Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4
Apple has released first public betas of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to the members of its Beta Software Program. If you have signed up for this
Luca Todesco Released iOS 10.2 Jailbreak
A well-known Italian hacker Luca Todesco has released a jailbreak of iOS 10.2 with working MobileSubstrate. The latest version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s
Japan Display to Produce Flexible LCDs in 2018
According to the latest report from the Wall Street Journal, one of Apple suppliers, Japan Display, is planning to start the production of flexible LCD displays in 2018. They are cheaper to produce and the company says it has already found several smartphone vendors that are ready to start using new screens. OLED screens are more advanced, they use less power, but provide better image quality. Still, LCDs are good for mid-range and low-end smartphones.
Apple Releases First macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Beta to Developers
Apple has released the first beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers. The update
Apple Releases First iOS 10.3 Beta with Lots of Improvements
Apple has released the first beta of iOS 10.3 with several new features to developers. The update
iPhone 8 to Use Apple’s Own Wireless Charging Technology
According to the latest report from a research firm Copperfield Research, the iPhone 8 may support a wireless charging technology developed by Apple, not the one created by Energous or other firms that work in this field. The report is based on Apple’s patent filings that suggest that the company is interested in inductive chargers for the new iPhone and other products. Most of the patents have been filed quite long ago, so it’s high time Apple developed something based on these patents.
Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3 for Mac Users
Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 with a number of bug fixes as well as several important enhancements for new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units. The update is recommended for all users as it improves the stability and security.
Apple Releases iOS 10.2.1 with Bug Fixes
Apple has released iOS 10.2.1 to users worldwide. The update brings a number of security and stability improvements and bug fixes. There are no new features or design tweaks in the update.
Apple Investigates Issue Causing AirPods to Disconnect on Calls
A growing number of iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 7 users are complaining about the AirPods that drop signal and disconnect during calls. As it turns out, Apple is aware of the issue and already investigating it.