iPhoneRoot.com       

Samsung to Build New AMOLED Panel Factory in Vietnam

According to the latest report from the Korean newspaper Chosun Daily Newspaper (via DigiTimes), Samsung is planning to expand the AMOLED production to the Bac Ninh Province in Vietnam. Currently, the South Korean tech giant has one facility that manufactures AMOLED panels located in the Thai Nguyen Province, but later this year, the company may set up a new factory to catch up with the demand for new displays that grows steadily each month.


Written by Andrey

Friday, February 3rd, 2017. 17:43

iPhone 6 Plus Bursts into Flames Again

Another iPhone caught fire while being plugged in at night. The incident took place in Palm Harbor, Florida on Tuesday. Amanda Bentz’s iPhone 6 Plus started making a hissing sound and then the battery burst into flames. Luckily, the woman woke up and asked her husband to put out the fire, so nobody was hurt that night.


Written by Andrey

Friday, February 3rd, 2017. 16:42

Posted in All,Hardware,Other

New MacBooks to Get Additional ARM Chip

Apple is working on a new ARM-chip that will be added to the next-generation MacBook. According to Bloomberg, this new chip will work simultaneously with the main processor and be responsible for low-power mode features of the laptop. This is a bit similar to the chip that makes the Touch Bar work on the 2016 MacBook Pro.


Written by Andrey

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017. 20:21

Posted in All,Hardware,Other,rumors

Apple Loses Status of the Most Valuable Brand

Apple has lost its title of the most valuable brand in the world. According to the latest report from Brand Finance, the Cupertino giant is now on the second spot of the ranking with the brand value of $107.1 billion. The first place is occupied with Google that has the brand value of $109.5 billion.


Written by Andrey

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017. 12:44

Posted in All,Official,Other

Check Out New Glossy iPhone 8 Concept [Video]

Thadeu Brandao has created a beautiful iPhone 8 concept with a massive display and new Home button integrated into the front panel. Together with the bottom part of the display, it works just like the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro adding useful features right where you need them. You can check out the video showing the concept on YouTube and below.


Written by Andrey

Thursday, February 2nd, 2017. 12:10

Posted in All,Other,Video

Apple Constantly Increasing R&D Expenses – Report

According to the latest report from Business Insider, Apple is constantly increasing the amount of money spent on research and development. This means that the company looks for new technologies and ways of making its products better.


Written by Andrey

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 21:20

Posted in All,Official,Other

iOS 11 Won’t Support 32-bit Apps and iPhone 5

It appears that iOS 11 won’t support 32-bit applications. Moreover, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c won’t be compatible with the new firmware version as they feature old hardware, GSMArena claims.


Written by Andrey

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 11:59

Posted in All,Firmware,Other,rumors,Software

Apple Reveals Results for Financial Q1 2017

Apple has announced its financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. According to the official figures, the revenue accounted for $78.4 billion and net profit made $17.9 billion. In 2016, the these numbers were different: $75.9 billion and $18.4 billion respectively.


Written by Andrey

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 11:46

Posted in All,Financial,Other

iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Gains iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4 Support

Luca Todesco has released yet another version of its semi-tethered jailbreak of iOS 10.2. The version seems to be identical to the one released last weekend, however, has one major improvements. yalu102 now supports the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.


Written by Andrey

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017. 21:57

Posted in All,Firmware,Official,Software,Unlock & Jailbreak

Apple Stops Signing iOS 10.2, Downgrades Are Impossible

Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.2, which means it is no longer possible to downgrade or restore your device to this firmware version. If you’re on iOS 10.2 right now, it is recommended that your upgrade to iOS 10.2.1, unless you have jailbroken your device. In this case, it’s better to stay on iOS 10.2 and be careful not to install the latest version by accident.


Written by Andrey

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017. 11:31

Posted in All,Firmware,Official

OLED Displays for iPhone 8 May Cost Apple $50 Million in Q2 – Analyst

As it was reported earlier, the iPhone 8 may be equipped with a new OLED display. According to a research note from Cowen & Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, the switch to new displays may cost Apple $50 million in incremental costs. This sum will be paid to suppliers in March, but the quarterly gross margin of the company should not be affected too much, the analyst adds.


Written by Andrey

Monday, January 30th, 2017. 20:56

Posted in All,Hardware,Other,rumors

Here’s How Apple Campus 2 Looks Like Now [Video]

Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have shared new drone videos showing the progress on Apple’s new campus. The work continues at usual pace even though the construction site is still covered with water left after heavy rains. Check out the videos below or on YouTube.


Written by Andrey

Monday, January 30th, 2017. 17:15

Posted in All,Other,Video

iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Now Supports New Devices

Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s website.


Written by Andrey

Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 23:14

Posted in All,Cydia,Firmware,Official,Software,Unlock & Jailbreak

Top 10 Stories of the Week

It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention. Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s recent software updates, but there’re some other important things as well.


Written by Andrey

Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:45

Posted in All,Other

macOS 10.12.4 Beta Displays Native Icons of Windows.EXE Files

According to Vaclav Vancura who works as a Mac product designer at Microsoft, the latest beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 displays native icons of executable Windows files instead of using generic images for unknown file types. This, however, doesn’t mean that Mac users can launch EXE files on their computers, at least now.


Written by Andrey

Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:19

Posted in All,Official,Other,Software

