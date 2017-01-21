iPhoneRoot.com       







According to the latest report from usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation iPhone will feature a new 3D Touch sensor compatible with new wraparound OLED display panel that is supposed to be used in the handset. This new panel will be more sensitive and offer users more levels of pressure levels. To make the new sensor stronger and reinforce the entire structure of the OLED panel, Apple will use an additional layer of metal, Kuo says.

According to the latest report from The Verifier, iOS 11 will bring a number of new social features to the operating system. One of such features is the ability to add up to 5 participants to FaceTime video calls. Apple may announce the feature later this year at its annual WWDC conference along with other improvements and enhancements for iOS.

Apple found a supplier that will produce components for wireless charging. This means that the iPhone 8 will support the technology that will allow to charge the phone using a special dock station or surface for charging. The rumor comes from Asian supply chain sources, so it’s rather reliable.

GizChina has shared an image that shows what appears to be the Galaxy S8. The leaked image of the iPhone 8 rival was reportedly obtained from the company that produces accessories.

According to the rumors shared by Chinese insiders, Apple is currently working on the second-generation Apple Pencil that can magnetically attach to the iPad. The device may also get a special clip to carry it in the pocket of a shirt. The patent describing the new device was granted last year, so it’s high time the company unveiled a new Apple Pencil. Other features remain unknown.

Apple will release new iPads only in the second quarter of 2017, DigiTimes reporters write. The 9.7-inch model will enter mass production in the first quarter, while the other two, namely, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 10.5-inch iPad will start leaving assembly lines only in the second quarter. This means that it is quite unlikely that Apple will announce the tablets in spring, as it was reported earlier.

According to the latest report from Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, the iPhone 8 will get a 5.8-inch OLED wraparound screen with a thin bezel at the top featuring two sensors used for facial and gesture recognition. Furthermore, the Home button with Touch ID scanner will be integrated in the display, Arcuri claims. Apple may also add wireless charging capabilities to the next-generation iPhone.

Last week, Slice Intelligence reported that Apple’s new wireless AirPods captured about 26% of market just month after official release. Looks like these estimates are not accurate. According to Ben Arnold, an executive director and industry analyst at NPD Group, the earbuds took 2% of market in unit sales and 3% of dollar sales, leaving Beats, Bose and other brands far ahead. The reason for a big difference between the figures of Slice Intelligence and NPD Group is that the latter one uses a much larger panel of shoppers that includes those who shop online and offline.

Apple has released a supplemental security update for OS X El Capitan. The update addresses a kernel issue that may make the computer running this version of the operating system unresponsive or slow. If you still haven’t upgraded to macOS Sierra 10.12, it is recommended that you update your computer now.

According to the latest report from a Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple may be planning to launch an iPhone 6 battery replacement program. As of now, however, it is unknown, what range of serial numbers is affected and whether Apple’s intentions are serious. The issue behind possible battery replacement program is also unknown, reporters add.

According to the latest report from usually-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will update the 12-inch MacBook and both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with new Kaby Lake processors and more RAM in 2017.

Samsung has reportedly discovered that faulty batteries were the cause of fires and explosions of the Galaxy Note 7. According to the latest report shared by Reuters, Samsung has finished the investigation and will announce its results on January 23, before the event dedicated to the earnings in the fourth quarter.

It is Sunday today, which means it’s high time I told you about the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s not waste time and take a look at the list of posts worth your attention right now.

A research firm called Keeper Security has recently released a report telling about the most common passwords used in 2016. The weakest passwords are 123456, 123456789, and qwerty.

Apple has released several new AirPods and Apple Watch Series 2 commercials. All short ads are available below and on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The first commercial is dedicated to the Apple Watch and motivates people to be active and complete their fitness goals. It is entitled “Close Your Rings — Dance, Run, Rock”.

