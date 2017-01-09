iPhoneRoot.com       







10 years ago, on January 9th, 2007 Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone. The device combined a widescreen iPod for multimedia, a device for communication on the Internet, and a phone in one powerful piece of tech. Yesterday, Apple released a press-release to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone lineup and commemorate Steve Jobs contribution to what many experts believe was a revolution in the tech world.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 9th, 2017. 21:30



According to the latest report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will unveil three iPad models in March. Both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch models will get some hardware improvements, apart from that, there will be one completely new version of the tablet.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 9th, 2017. 15:58



Apple has released a new iPhone commercial showcasing the Portrait camera mode of the iPhone 7 Plus. The short ad is available either below, or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 9th, 2017. 11:50



It is Sunday today, so I guess it's time to take a look at the posts worth your attention. Let’s not waste time and do this right now.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 8th, 2017. 22:42



A well-known developer Luca Todesco will add the support of iOS 10.2 to his yalu jailbreak. However, the updated utility won’t support the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It will be possible to hack these devices running only iOS 10-iOS 10.1.1. The hacker promised to fix issues found in latest versions of jailbreak, however, he didn't specify when the update will come.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 8th, 2017. 22:35



According to the latest report from IHS, Apple may be planning to switch to IGZO display panels for the MacBook Pro lineup in the second quarter of 2017. Moreover, the report says company will stop the production of the 11-inch MacBook Air and reduce the orders for notebook panels from 6 to 2.7 million. Most of these will be for the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 8th, 2017. 22:29



A new image has been recently posted on Weibo showing possible design of the next iPhone rival, the Galaxy S8. In line with latest rumors, the device has a curved screen that takes nearly all front panel. Furthermore, there are no buttons on the front of the device except for the Home button that may have the fingerprint scanner inside. In general, the device looks like an enhanced Galaxy S7 version with larger screen-to-body ratio.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Thursday, January 5th, 2017. 19:24



A well-known developer Luca Todesco has updated the yaly jailbreak adding the support for the iPhone 6s with TSMC processor and iPhone SE. Still, the tool for iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak is quite unstable and contains several serious bugs. This means that only developers should use it, at least now.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Thursday, January 5th, 2017. 15:25



A well-known insider Sonny Dickson has recently claimed that the next-gen iPhone may get two new features. He has been accurate in the past, so his words should be trustworthy.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Wednesday, January 4th, 2017. 18:08



Apple has released a new Apple Watch commercial. This time it shows us Kevin Hart who purchased the Apple Watch Nike+ and gone missing. As you can see in the video below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel, the film crew managed to find Hart only a couple of months after he purchased the Apple Watch. He was 700 miles from his home in the desert. This is what happens when you like running and have the right tool to track your progress.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Wednesday, January 4th, 2017. 12:05



According to the latest report from the Chinese newspaper Economic Daily News (via DigiTimes), the next-generation Apple Watch will get better battery life and performance. The updated smartwatch will be released in the third quarter of 2017, which means Apple may be planning to launch both Apple Watch and the iPhone 8 together. Quanta is said to be the supplier of the updated Apple Watch.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017. 18:16



Samsung has determined the reason for Galaxy Note 7 explosions. It will officially announce the results of the investigation of hardware components of the device later this month, says the report from Korean sources.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017. 14:30



Back in December, we told you that many users faced problems with the AirPods case. It was losing 15-20% of charge in mere hours and couldn’t work 24 hours without being charged. The only solution was replacing the headphones at the Apple Store. However, looks like there’s another one.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017. 13:48



2017 is here and below you can take a look at the video showing what to expect from Apple this year. The video has been shared by MacRumors and is available below and on YouTube.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 2nd, 2017. 13:33



Apple may cut iPhone production by 10% in the first quarter of 2017. The reason for doing so is sales that are weaker than expected. Both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with dual camera are still popular, but the demand is not as strong as it could be. The report that comes from Nikkei is based on data from suppliers, they seem to be a reputable source.

Read the rest of this entry »