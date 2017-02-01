iPhoneRoot.com       







According to the latest report from Business Insider, Apple is constantly increasing the amount of money spent on research and development. This means that the company looks for new technologies and ways of making its products better.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 21:20



It appears that iOS 11 won’t support 32-bit applications. Moreover, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c won’t be compatible with the new firmware version as they feature old hardware, GSMArena claims.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 11:59



Apple has announced its financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. According to the official figures, the revenue accounted for $78.4 billion and net profit made $17.9 billion. In 2016, the these numbers were different: $75.9 billion and $18.4 billion respectively.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Wednesday, February 1st, 2017. 11:46



Luca Todesco has released yet another version of its semi-tethered jailbreak of iOS 10.2. The version seems to be identical to the one released last weekend, however, has one major improvements. yalu102 now supports the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 31st, 2017. 21:57



Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.2, which means it is no longer possible to downgrade or restore your device to this firmware version. If you’re on iOS 10.2 right now, it is recommended that your upgrade to iOS 10.2.1, unless you have jailbroken your device. In this case, it’s better to stay on iOS 10.2 and be careful not to install the latest version by accident.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Tuesday, January 31st, 2017. 11:31



As it was reported earlier, the iPhone 8 may be equipped with a new OLED display. According to a research note from Cowen & Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, the switch to new displays may cost Apple $50 million in incremental costs. This sum will be paid to suppliers in March, but the quarterly gross margin of the company should not be affected too much, the analyst adds.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 30th, 2017. 20:56



Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield have shared new drone videos showing the progress on Apple’s new campus. The work continues at usual pace even though the construction site is still covered with water left after heavy rains. Check out the videos below or on YouTube.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Monday, January 30th, 2017. 17:15



Luca Todesco has just released an updated version of his iOS 10.2 jailbreak. According to the developer, the utility now supports all 64-bit Apple devices except for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as well as some iPads. yalu beta 2, as the hacker calls it, is available on Todesco’s website .

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 23:14



It is Sunday today, so let’s take a look at the posts worth your attention. Most of the articles this week deal with Apple’s recent software updates, but there’re some other important things as well.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:45



According to Vaclav Vancura who works as a Mac product designer at Microsoft, the latest beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 displays native icons of executable Windows files instead of using generic images for unknown file types. This, however, doesn’t mean that Mac users can launch EXE files on their computers, at least now.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 15:19



Apple has quietly removed the iCloud Activation Lock status page from its website. This means that it is now impossible to check whether the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch you’re supposed to buy second-hand is locked before you actually get it. It is unclear why the company has decided to shut down such a useful page.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Sunday, January 29th, 2017. 0:58



Later this year, Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone called the iPhone 8. Recent rumors and reports from reputable analysts suggest that the device may get a major redesign. Inspired by these rumors, Iskander Utebayev has created an iPhone 8 concept featuring a glossy black body, rounded display, and the iSight camera embedded in the Apple logo on the back panel of the device.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Saturday, January 28th, 2017. 17:00



Seven years ago, Apple CEO unveiled the original iPad, marking a new milestone in the history of the company. The device was a success, even though there were no support for Flash, camera, or multitasking.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Friday, January 27th, 2017. 20:34



Apple has released first public betas of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to the members of its Beta Software Program. If you have signed up for this program , you can now get access to the latest updates.

Read the rest of this entry »

Written by Andrey Friday, January 27th, 2017. 13:01



A well-known Italian hacker Luca Todesco has released a jailbreak of iOS 10.2 with working MobileSubstrate. The latest version of jailbreak is available on Todesco’s website .

Read the rest of this entry »