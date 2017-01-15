iPhoneRoot.com       







A research firm called Keeper Security has recently released a report telling about the most common passwords used in 2016. The weakest passwords are 123456, 123456789, and qwerty.

Apple has released several new AirPods and Apple Watch Series 2 commercials. All short ads are available below and on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The first commercial is dedicated to the Apple Watch and motivates people to be active and complete their fitness goals. It is entitled “Close Your Rings — Dance, Run, Rock”.

According to the latest report from the Korea Herald, the next-generation iPhone may feature improved water resistance. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both have IP67 water resistance, while the new model may comply with the IP68 standard, reporters claim. The same standard is currently supported by the Galaxy S7 and will be supported by the new Galaxy S8.

Samsung has finalized the design of the next-generation iPhone rival – the Galaxy S8. This means that the company will start the mass production of the upcoming device very soon. The specs of the smartphone go in line with previous rumors.

A couple of days after seeding previous betas of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to developers, Apple has released two new pre-release versions of software. Both contain minor enhancements and bug fixes.

The iFixit team has decided to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone introduction in a rather special way. The company has taken all iPhone teardowns it performed over the last 10 years and posted them on their website in a single article.

Matthew Roberts, a man who regularly posts drone videos showing progress on the construction site of the new Apple Campus 2, has released the January update. The video is available either below, or on the Roberts’ YouTube channel.

According to the latest report shared by Kantar Worldpanel, Apple’s iPhone captured 31.3% of the US smartphone market in the quarter ending before holidays. Android share is falling as the vendors are selling less smartphone with this operating system on board. In 2015, Android’s share was 60.4% and now it’s 55.3%. iOS is slowly but steadily luring new customers and Android is losing them.

According to the latest report from DigiTimes, the next-generation iPhone will feature a stainless steel casing along with two glass panels on the back and front side. This design is quite similar to the design of the iPhone 4, so it’s not surprising that the suppliers of the new components are Foxconn and Jabil. Apart from other things, these two companies were responsible for the production of external components for the iPhone 4.

Sonny Dickson has recently shared a video showing two early prototypes of the first-generation iPhone. Below you can take a look at the user interface of the two models and see how the iPhone could have looked like if Steve Jobs chose a different prototype.

Apple has released iOS 10.2.1 beta 3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta 3 to developers for testing. Both updates contain security, stability, and performance improvements for compatible devices.

10 years ago, on January 9th, 2007 Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone. The device combined a widescreen iPod for multimedia, a device for communication on the Internet, and a phone in one powerful piece of tech. Yesterday, Apple released a press-release to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone lineup and commemorate Steve Jobs contribution to what many experts believe was a revolution in the tech world.

According to the latest report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will unveil three iPad models in March. Both 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch models will get some hardware improvements, apart from that, there will be one completely new version of the tablet.

Apple has released a new iPhone commercial showcasing the Portrait camera mode of the iPhone 7 Plus. The short ad is available either below, or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

