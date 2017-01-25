iPhoneRoot.com       







Apple has released the first beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers. The update features a new Night Shift mode similar to the one that debuted in iOS 9.3 and contains some other minor tweaks.

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 10.3 with several new features to developers. The update brings a new file system to the firmware and includes other noticeable changes.

According to the latest report from a research firm Copperfield Research, the iPhone 8 may support a wireless charging technology developed by Apple, not the one created by Energous or other firms that work in this field. The report is based on Apple’s patent filings that suggest that the company is interested in inductive chargers for the new iPhone and other products. Most of the patents have been filed quite long ago, so it’s high time Apple developed something based on these patents.

Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 with a number of bug fixes as well as several important enhancements for new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units. The update is recommended for all users as it improves the stability and security.

Apple has released iOS 10.2.1 to users worldwide. The update brings a number of security and stability improvements and bug fixes. There are no new features or design tweaks in the update.

A growing number of iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 7 users are complaining about the AirPods that drop signal and disconnect during calls. As it turns out, Apple is aware of the issue and already investigating it.

According to the latest report from DigiTimes, Wistron will become the main 2017 iPhone manufacturer in India. Foxconn and other vendors will become back up manufacturers. Apple will turn to them if demand for the new handset increases. To prepare for the demand, Wistron has increased the production capacity at its factories in India and China, reporters claim.

Samsung has released a report that tells us about the reasons for the Galaxy Note 7 explosions. Notably, the company says that there were several things that caused the batteries to burst into flames.

It is Sunday today, which means it’s time to discuss the most popular posts of the last couple of days. Let’s start right now. Most of the articles this week deal with the iPhone 8 and its alleged specs. There are several posts about Samsung, new iPads, and AirPods.

Apple will replace the Touch ID scanner in the Home button with a new sensor. A well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will use an optical fingerprint reader in the iPhone 8 as it is more accurate, reliable, and can be placed under the display. The switch to thinner and more advanced OLED displays is the main reason for the tech giant to adopt the new technology.

According to the latest report from usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation iPhone will feature a new 3D Touch sensor compatible with new wraparound OLED display panel that is supposed to be used in the handset. This new panel will be more sensitive and offer users more levels of pressure levels. To make the new sensor stronger and reinforce the entire structure of the OLED panel, Apple will use an additional layer of metal, Kuo says.

According to the latest report from The Verifier, iOS 11 will bring a number of new social features to the operating system. One of such features is the ability to add up to 5 participants to FaceTime video calls. Apple may announce the feature later this year at its annual WWDC conference along with other improvements and enhancements for iOS.

Apple found a supplier that will produce components for wireless charging. This means that the iPhone 8 will support the technology that will allow to charge the phone using a special dock station or surface for charging. The rumor comes from Asian supply chain sources, so it’s rather reliable.

GizChina has shared an image that shows what appears to be the Galaxy S8. The leaked image of the iPhone 8 rival was reportedly obtained from the company that produces accessories.

According to the rumors shared by Chinese insiders, Apple is currently working on the second-generation Apple Pencil that can magnetically attach to the iPad. The device may also get a special clip to carry it in the pocket of a shirt. The patent describing the new device was granted last year, so it’s high time the company unveiled a new Apple Pencil. Other features remain unknown.

